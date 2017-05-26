After nearly 6 six decades of sweet treats, customers say 'aloha' to Larry's Bakery

After 57 years, Larry's Bakery in Salt Lake is saying aloha.

The institution in the islands will be shutting it's doors at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The bakery, which has a small storefront with its wholesale business, was founded by Larry and Irene Yafuso. It was originally known as Larry's Waiau Bakery and was in the Waimalu Shopping Center.

On Friday, 84-year-old Irene Yafuso frosted her last white chantilly cake with her daughter and son by her side.

Daughter Iris Yafuso-Toguchi explained the origin of the beloved cake: "One of my nieces, she couldn't have chocolate. She wanted a chantilly cake so we did this white chiffon with chantilly on it and so it's our most popular cake,"

Yafuso-Toguchi said the family decided to close the bakery because her mother is battling Alzheimer's disease and needs more care.

"It was a hard decision for us, but taking care of her and taking care of a business was very difficult for us. Some days we didn't sleep," she said.

Now the family isn't sleeping, but for a different reason: Long lines of customers are trying to get their last taste of the bakery's delectable creations.

Customers like Stacie Stanley, who brought her 3-year-old granddaughter Roisin to the bakery Friday to buy as many pastries as possible.

"Larry's was the place where my children could go get a treat," Stanley said. "She's 3 and she's going to get the same treats that daddy got."

Yafuso-Toguchi will be caring for her mother full-time and plans to take her on outings such as the zoo.

But Irene has other plans.

"Vegas, Of course!" said Yafuso, with a laugh.

