HPD's new stealth radar can catch speeders while cops are on the move

The Honolulu Police Department has a new tool to clock speeding drivers, and the state-of-the-art technology means you may not even know you're being monitored.

Officers across the island are now using Stalker DSR2X radar speed readers that have been mounted in 25 marked and unmarked police vehicles. The units cost $2,500 each.

"You never know what car the radar unit is going to be in," said Cpl. Robert Steiner.

The units are equipped with Doppler radar. Using speed sensors that face both forward and backward, an officer can track speeding cars on all sides of the police vehicle, and the cop car doesn't even have to be stopped.

"Now we can drive. We can move around the city and be able to pick up speeds as we're driving along," said Officer Jason Mike.

The unit can simultaneously lock onto the speeds of multiple vehicles. The department has been using the vehicle-mounted radar readers since last August.

"It's held up in court on several occasions," Steiner said.

Mike says his radar unit once clocked a speeding vehicle going 114 mph.

"This device is extremely accurate," he said.

In addition to the vehicle-mounted radars, HPD has also acquired the latest versions of handheld laser speed guns. Through April, officers issued 19,401 speeding citations, a number that's on pace to eclipse the number of speeding tickets handed out in either of the last two years.

HPD purchased the readers using money from a federal grant. The department says it will add 20 more of them next year.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.