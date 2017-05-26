Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony to offer moment of reflection of lost loved ones

More than 50,000 people will gather at Magic Island in a solemn lantern floating ceremony to honor lost loved ones.

What you need to know if you're attending the Lantern Floating ceremony

As the sun sets and dusk creates a somber glow in the sky, thousands of people will line the calm shores of Ala Moana Beach Park’s Magic Island and place their lanterns on the water, watching them drift away into the horizon among the thousands of other illuminated lanterns – almost signifying a sense of peace and closure with their lost loved ones.

It’s become an annual tradition: Some 50,000 people have gathered at this spot every year on Memorial Day to set their lanterns afloat as part of the Lantern Floating Hawaii festival -- and this year will be no different.

In fact, due to its popularity, event organizers increased the amount of lanterns this year to 7,000.

“I’m surprised, yet I believe everyone's there for the same purpose: to honor their ancestors as well as their loved ones that have passed before us,” said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, temple manager of Shinnyo-En Hawaii.

Participants get a chance to write messages to their loved ones on paper lanterns ahead of time. And then, after a special ceremony with an address by Her Holiness Shinso Ito, of Shinnyo-en, along with taiko and hula performances, participants are free to set off their lanterns.

It’s a poignant and personal moment for both residents and visitors alike, offering a chance to reflect on those who lost their lives.

This year’s theme is “Many Rivers, One Ocean,” but the subtheme is “hope.”

“Through Lantern Floating, we can feel this sense of gratitude to be supported,” said Justin Goshi, youth leader of Shinnyo-En Hawaii. “We can feel this sense of community and that can build or feelings of courage and hope."

The ceremony begins at 6:10 p.m., but participants can prepare lanterns starting at 10 a.m.

