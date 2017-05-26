Jazz saxophonist Michael Paulo and guitarist Peter White team up

Jazz lovers, listen up. Michael Paulo's Apaulo Music Productions presents a Smooth Jazz Concert on Saturday, May 27, 2017. It will feature the aware-winning guitarist Peter White and Saxophonist Michael Paulo. Both of them appeared on Sunrise for a preview of their concert. It will be at the Hawaii Convention Center - Liliu Theater, 1801 Kalakaua Avenue at 8pm.

From his press release, "Peter White has maintained a reputation as one of the most prolific acoustic guitarists on the contemporary jazz landscape. In a career that spans four decades, and with several number one smooth jazz hits to his credit, he has performed at major jazz festivals around the world. Gaining worldwide recognition as a member of Al Stewart’s band in the 80’s, he has gone on to become one of the most successful artists in the smooth jazz genre."

Also, joining the pair is keyboardist Gregg Karukas whose press release said, "is a Grammy Award Winning Pianist/Composer/Producer with over eleven solo releases and numerous Number One hit songs. He is one of the most sought after pianists in the Smooth Jazz genre and has received multiple Best Keyboardist nominations at the Oasis and National Smooth Jazz Awards. Known for his melodic and soulful style of music, he has become an impressive mainstay on the smooth jazz and radio circuit."

Tickets can be purchased at TIX.com or (951) 696-0184. Prices are $70.00 for the Platinum Reserved Seats (No Reception) and $60.00 for Gold Reserved Seats and $30.00 for VIP Reception Only at 7 p.m.

