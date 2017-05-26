Billy V: Joe Mantegna, Aulii Cravalho, Baywatch sequel

The 28th annual PBS National Memorial Day Concert is this Sunday at 8 p.m. on PBS.

Billy V asked host Joe Mantegna about Gary Senise. Gary has hosted this in the past, but Gary has a special role this time.

Hawaii's own rising star Aulii Cravalho will be singing the Star Spangled Banner with the National Symphony Orchestra. Since she was just here for the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, Billy asked her if she had rehearsed with them yet.

He also asked Aulii about rehearsals for her new show that you will be able to see on KHNL later this year.

Even before "Baywatch" hits the theaters, Beau Flynn shared that plans for a sequel are already underway.

The sequel would bring back Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron.

Flynn said, "We just have this really cool idea to put them in this whole new world. We would take it overseas.

"Baywatch" hit select theaters this Wednesday, ahead of its wide release this weekend. The preview showings brought in $1.25 million on Wednesday night.

