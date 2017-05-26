Business Report: Visitor numbers for April

It's time for Howard's Illustrated Economics. This morning, where our visitors stayed in April.

First let's break it down by the kind of lodging.

More than 400,000 people stayed only in hotels. Another 100,000 plus stayed in condos. Timeshares captured 67,000 visitors. But those numbers represented people who stayed only in those kinds of lodgings.

Another 57,000 hotel guests also spent part of their vacation in other lodgings.



The second chart shows a rough break down by island, and just for grins, we treat Kona and Hilo separately. By that method of parsing it out, we see 437,000 to Honolulu, but with an asterisk. It represents 100,000 more Oahu visitors who also spent time on at least one other island.

Maui saw 227,000 visitors and Kona got 229,000. That's not counting 52,000 that flew into Hilo. So the recent spike in Big Island visitor traffic has sent its headcount over Maui's.

Kauai got more than 100,000 visitors.

Lanai and Molokai together saw only about 10,000, representing the only declines in the April report.

