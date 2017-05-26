On this week's Sunrise Open House: Kailua single family homes.

There are 71 on the market, ranging in price from $650,000 to $3.9 million. But the majority sit somewhere between $1 and $2 million, so that's our focus today.

First up, a newer 3-bedroom, 2-bath home with a separate 1-bedroom, 1-bath listed at $1,085,000. Almost 1,900 square feet of interior on a lot of 4,700 square feet.

This home is in Coconut Grove, which is a little more dense that other parts Kailua.

There's an upgraded kitchen, beautiful maple wood floors, remote controlled shades on the porch and carport -- which, by the way, is high enough to park a boat.

Coconut Grove for $1,085,000.

Next we move to Enchanted Lake - waterfront.

This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2,000-square-foot home is being offered at $1,365,000. Mature, pristine, Japanese-style landscaping with some Japanese touches inside as well.

I really like the tatami room with a view.

It has new windows and doors and a new roof in 2009.

Enchanted Lake - front for $1,365,000.

Okay, to Beachside, on the ocean side of Kalaheo.

This home is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath with more than 3,000-square-feet interior.

Spacious and open floor plan that opens to a newly tiled pool, with plenty of room for a pool table inside.

