Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hula Ku'i

In Waikiki on Thursday, crews spent the morning making last-minute preparations for a "king tide" and south swell — a combination that brings the threat of coastal flooding through Sunday.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
Wracked by infighting in the boardroom and a criminal investigation into contract awards, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs is facing new questions over the secrecy of some of its investments.
