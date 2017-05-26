Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hula Ku'i

Aloha, the Hawaiian Word of the Day is Hula Ku`i.

Hula Ku`i is a hula which was popularized in the late 1800s during King David Kalakaua's reign.

Hula Ku`i is different from traditional Hawaiian hula because they are almost always accompanied by western instruments -- the guitar, ukulele and bass. Hula Ku`i songs are structured in several stanzas, each of which are sung to the same melody.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.