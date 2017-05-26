Forecast: Expect a mostly humid Memorial Day weekend

No more trade winds, not until the middle of next week at the earliest. We will have light and variable winds with some afternoon sea breezes.

High in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Mornings today and tomorrow will be generally clear. Afternoons will see some clouds and showers form over interior and leeward neighborhoods. Later in the weekend, some of the afternoon showers could be briefly heavy.

Humidity levels will be high, particularly Sunday and Memorial Day. Sunday is also the day we will start noticing the volcanic haze. The vog will stay with us until the trade winds return.

Surf is building along south shores. The swell will reach advisory levels later today and hold through Sunday. Combined with unusually high tides, it will create some coastal flooding along south shores.

Today's "king tide" will occur in Honolulu at 5:07 p.m. at +2.46 feet.

Here's today's surf forecast: south shores will build to 6-10 feet by late afternoon, 5-8 feet for west shores exposed to south swells, 2-4 feet north and east.

High Surf Advisory for all South Shores.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.