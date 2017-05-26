Warrant issued for ex-Potty Boot Camp operator in Hawaii

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A woman who has been found guilty of third-degree assault of a 17-month-old boy has not shown up to serve her jail sentence and has skipped her trial for another assault charge.

The Maui News reports a $20,000 bench warrant had been issued earlier this week for 42-year-old Rebecca Stapp, who is accused of assaulting multiple children at her potty-training "boot camp" four years ago.

Stapp had been charged with two separate counts of third-degree assault against two different toddlers in May 2013.

Stapp sought a Supreme Court review after being found guilty of one of the two assaults, but the court rejected her request in February. She had been sentenced to three months in jail as part of her one-year probation.

