Number of visitors to Hawaii up 7.5 percent in April

HONOLULU (AP) - A surge in travelers from the U.S. mainland, Canada and Japan fueled a 7.5 percent increase in visitors to Hawaii last month compared to the same month last year.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said Thursday spending by visitors climbed 9 percent to $1.3 billion.

The state agency says visitor spending grew by double digits on Maui, Kauai and the Big Island.

Travel from the U.S. mainland got a boost from the Easter holidays falling in April this year instead of May. The resumption of nonstop air service from Tokyo to Kona lifted travel from Japan.

The tourism authority says the industry generated more than $650 million in state tax revenue during the first four months of the year, up 10 percent from last year.

