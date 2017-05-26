Vietnam War veterans honored at Pacific Aviation Museum banquet

A banquet at The Pacific Aviation Museum Thursday honored Vietnam War veterans and their families.

Tony Orlando, singer Ann-Margret and NBC journalist David Price were among the specials guests in attendance.

The event was to honor the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War.

"Tonight it's a welcome home dinner with a special emphasis on the Gold Star families, on the POW's and the medal of honor recipient. To say welcome home and thank your for your service," Ken DeHoff, Executive Director of the Pacific Aviation Museum said. "Now that's saying a lot for me because I was a Vietnam veteran also."

"In the course of the war we picked up almost a million patients. Men, women, children, enemies as well as friends," Maj. General Patrick Brady, Vietnam Medal of Honor Recipient said.

Nearly 300 Vietnam vets attended the dinner.

