4 Hawaii gymnasts qualify for National Trampoline Gymnastics Championships

Four Hawaii gymnasts pulled off outstanding performances at a recent gymnastics competition in Colorado, winning gold and setting personal bests.

The group competed in different categories at the Trampoline and Tumbling Elite Challenge at the U.S. Olympic Training Center this past weekend.

Sydney Senter, a 14-year-old girl from Aiea, won the gold medal in the Junior Elite Women's Double Mini-Trampoline event, and took home silver in the individual competition.

Kaimuki High School student Kayttie Nakamura won bronze in the synchronized trampoline event, and placed 4th in the double mini-trampoline category.

Thirteen-year-old Maia Amano won silver in the 14-15 individual trampoline division, and took home two other bronze medals.

In the Senior Men's individual trampoline event, 27-year-old Shane Doi of Kalihi placed 11th, qualifying him to compete in the U.S. Elite National Trampoline Gymnastics Championships in Milwaukee next month.

The impressive performances allowed all four members of the team to qualify for the upcoming championships where they could earn a spot on a national, or international team.

The athletes train at Hawaii Academy, a gymnastics gym in Kalihi.

For a full list of results from the competition, click here.

