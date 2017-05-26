Out of this world: UH students create Star Wars themed 3-D program

You could soon visit a galaxy far, far away without leaving Hawaii thanks to a program created by some University of Hawaii engineering students.

UH students created the 3-D immersive visualization project which takes users to virtual worlds. In a demonstration, the Star Wars themed technology showed smart computer interaction between screens, devices and the user.

The technology, actually called "CyberCanoe" is normally used for research. For this project, the students are calling it, "Star Wars Squadron and the Tatooine."

Users of the new technology can fly through space, and fight off the empire all from a small UH Manoa room.

"Because of this new system we decided to take advantage of its capabilities and make something really cool." UH Manoa engineering grad student Noel Kawano said. "Hopefully everyone in Hawaii can come and see what we made here."

The project is in honor of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars.

The monitor screen itself spans 16 feet high and eight feet wide.

UH says they plan to open the experience to the general public this coming August.

