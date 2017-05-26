Hornung reflects on near fatal injury ahead of final start in Manoa

These days, Brendan Hornung is Hawaii's top starting pitcher. -But just a few years ago the 'Bows senior nearly saw his baseball career come to an end after taking a line drive to the temple that resulted in a near fatal brain injury.

"I threw a fastball where any pitcher doesn't want to throw it and it came back way harder than I thought," said the senior right handed ace. "I put my glove up it mustn't missed my glove by like this much millimeters it seemed and I could see it the whole way. I remember it hitting my head and waking up with my face in the dirt."

Hornung went from face in the dirt straight to the hospital where doctors learned bone fragments had severed an artery causing his brain to bleed. Hours of surgery and 5 titanium plates later he woke up in the hospital unable to walk much less play baseball. But his desire to return to the mound was as strong as ever.

"You know it was kind of tough working into it. But, I knew I wanted to do it right away," said Hornung. "I woke up, I was in the ICU for eight days, and I think everyday I watched spring training baseball. I just wanted to get back out there ever since. I knew I wanted to play baseball and get back on the mound and keep pursuing what I was doing all my life."

After months of recovery Hornung returned to baseball and put up the best numbers of his career eventually leading him from Chaffey College to UH, where he makes his final start as a Rainbow Warrior on Thursday.

"I was sitting in the hospital with 100 some staples in my head. I don't think there's anyway I thought I'd be a Friday night guy at a [division I] school in the Big West."