Hawaii Volcanoes National Park entrance fees to increase

Visiting Hawaii Volcanoes National Park? Expect to pay more to enter starting June 1.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park entrance fees to go up

The cost to visit Madame Pele's home is on the rise.

Beginning June 1, admission fees to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park will go up to $25 per vehicle per car. The fee for bicyclists and pedestrians entering the park will jump to $12 from $10, and motorcyclists will pay $20.

The per-vehicle fee covers a pass that is valid for seven days.

Park officials say this increase is the last phase of a three-year plan to meet national standards for parks with similar visitor amenities.

The increases began last year, spiking the vehicle entry cost from $5 to $20, and the individual fee from $2 to $10.

Costs for the popular Tri-Park Pass will also increase by $5 to $30.

According to park officials, some 1,887,580 people visited the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park in 2016.

