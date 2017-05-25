Friday's Waikiki fireworks show canceled due to 'king tides'

In Waikiki on Thursday, crews spent the morning making last-minute preparations for a "king tide" and south swell — a combination that brings the threat of coastal flooding through Sunday.

The popular Friday night fireworks show in the skies above Waikiki has been canceled this week because of the safety concerns over rising 'king' tides.

Coastal communities across the state have been bracing for flooding because of the royally-nicknamed tides, a popular way to refer to higher-than-average tidal increases.

The arrival of a 'king' tide during a south shore swell, as is happening this week, can cause serious flooding in low-lying areas.

The fireworks show typically launches near the Hilton Hawaiian Village. The hotel says the show was called off out of an abundance of caution.

