50th State Fair Ticket Giveaway

It's that time of year again! Get ready because the 50th State Fair is here and its bringing new rides and new entertainment! Over the next 4 weeks, EK Fernandez Shows and Hawaii News Now is giving you a chance to WIN a family 4-pack of tickets to the fair including 12 ride coupons. We will be pulling a winner every week so be sure to enter today!

Enter here: http://hine.ws/50thfair

Click here for Official Contest Rules.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.