50th State Fair Ticket Giveaway

It's that time of year again! Get ready because the 50th State Fair is here and its bringing new rides and new entertainment! Over the next 4 weeks, EK Fernandez Shows and Hawaii News Now is giving you a chance to WIN a family 4-pack of tickets to the fair including 12 ride coupons. We will be pulling a winner every week so be sure to enter today!
Enter here: http://hine.ws/50thfair
Click here for Official Contest Rules.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.