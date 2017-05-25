Harlem Globetrotters returning to Hawaii for 3 shows

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Hawaii.

As part of their 2017 World Tour, the team of acrobatic basketball performers will stop in Hawaii for three shows at the Blaisdell Arena in October.

Shows will be held on October 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and October 15 at 4 p.m.

This is the first trip to Hawaii since the Globetrotter's broke nine Guinness World Records in a single day.

Some of those world records include Farthest basketball shot made while sitting on the court (58 feet, 2.5 inches) and longest basketball shot made while blindfolded (73 feet, 10 inches).

They also set the mark for the highest basketball shot ever recorded in North America. That shot was made from a record high 583 feet in the air.

