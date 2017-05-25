State arrests 11 squatters, confiscates marijuana plants as part of enforcement efforts on Na Pali Coast

Some 17 people were arrested earlier this week after occupying restricted space in Kauai's Kalalau Valley without a permit.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources continues to crack down on campers illegally occupying restricted areas of Kauai's Kalalau Valley.

As of Thursday morning, the DLNR along with DOCARE officers and State Sheriffs, reported an additional 11 arrests of people occupying closed areas of the valley. The DLNR says the people lacked proper permits to be in the area.

During the arrest, officers also confiscated small marijuana plants from two campsites, and an illegal crossbow.

This latest round of arrests comes after 17 people were taken into custody in mid-May for lacking proper permits.

Over the last two years, the DLNR says there has been over 200 citations issued and arrests made in the valley.

DLNR officials say they will "continue to put high priority on restoring Hawaii’s largest and most remote state park to its true wilderness character by removing people who enter Kalalau illegally and without valid permits."

A press conference with DLNR officials will be held on Friday to discuss ongoing operations in the valley.

