Federal authorities fine Waianae farm for pesticide, protection issues

A basil farm in Waianae has agreed to settle allegations that they failed to protect their employees from dangerous pesticides.

State investigators say Wonder Farm didn't give employees who worked for the company between 2012 and 2015 proper training on how to safely deal with pesticides. They also said employees sometimes used chemicals that were not approved for use on basil plants.

The improper actions violated the EPA's Worker Protection Standard, 'which aims to reduce the risk of pesticide poisoning and injury among agricultural workers and pesticide handlers.'

“Reducing pesticide exposure is a high priority for EPA. All agriculture companies must follow pesticide label instructions and ensure their workers are trained properly to use, apply and work in treated areas,” said Alexis Strauss, EPA’s Acting Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest.

Wonder Farm also failed to properly label pesticides, failed to properly clean pesticide containers, and failed to properly clean pesticide spray tanks.

As part of the deal, they will $26,700 in fines.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.