Hawaii's Kema-Kaleiwahea wins national 'hero' award for college athletes

Former University of Hawai‘i defensive lineman Makani Kema-Kaleiwahea is the recipient of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s HERO of the Year award.

The award celebrates one male and one female graduating senior in each division of the NCAA. HERO of the Year finalists are student-athletes who have demonstrated tremendous athletic, academic, and leadership skill throughout their collegiate careers, and are HEROES in their own right.

Rice University’s Darik Dillard (football) and BYU’s Taysom Hill (football) were named honorable mention. Other finalists include Cal’s Jason Murphy (rowing), Cal’s Ivan Gonzalez (track and field), Arkansas State’s Jake Swalley (football), Dayton’s Hunter Johnston (cross country), and IUPUI’s Robert Murphy (cross country/track and field).

This is the second national award won by Kema-Kaleiwahea, who also was selected to the Allstate Good Works Team and was a finalist for the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award. In addition, the Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama graduate was a nominee for the Bobby Bowden Award. In 2016, he and his wife Brianna were among the winners of the 2016 Casey Excellence for Children Awards.

HERO OF THE YEAR:

Makani Kema-Kaleiwahea - University of Hawai‘i - Football

Makani grew up in an abusive adoptive family on O‘ahu with his brother, cousin, and three other boys. Once he turned 18, Makani and his now wife (married in 2014), Brianna Summers, made the decision to become the primary caregivers to the young siblings so they would not be separated in the child welfare system, making them the youngest foster parents in America. The couple has since adopted the youngest two boys and found caring homes for the other three with help from the Casey Family Programs. The Kema-Kaleiwahea’s took on this responsibility all while Makani was attending the University of Arizona as a full time student-athlete.

Though the family spent two years in Arizona, they made the decision to move back to Hawai‘i in 2015 and Makani became a leader for the Rainbow Warriors football program.

On moving back to Hawai‘i, Makani says, “Being back I think it was definitely the best decision so far that I’ve made in my life, one of them. Before we were day in day out grinding with school and focusing on the kids. We had therapy and meetings and we were also gong to fostering classes and it was just really really hard. But I think coming back home just made everything so much easier.” (The Nick Rolovich Show)

For his courage and selflessness during his collegiate career, Makani was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works, a nominee for the Capital One Orange Gowl-FWAA Courage Award, and was presented with the Casey Excellence for Children Award.

On the field, Makani was a team captain in his senior season, starting all 14 games as a defensive end, leading the team to a 2016 bowl game invitation following a three-win season in 2015.

Congratulations to Makani for being our 2017 HERO of the Year Award winner, you are an inspiration to many!