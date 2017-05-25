Yes, that is a glass bottom pool high above Kakaako sidewalks

Pedestrians were looking up a lot in Kakaako on Thursday as crews wrapped up construction of a glass bottom pool that hangs over the sidewalk — 75 feet in the air.

The pool is at the luxury Anaha tower, and is being touted as the first of its kind in the state.

Project officials say the pool juts 15 feet out over the edge of the building, and has an acrylic bottom.

It's part of a 75-foot, salt water lap pool.

The condo is set to open this fall.

