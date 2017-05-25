State to add westbound lane on Moanalua Freeway — just in time f - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

State to add westbound lane on Moanalua Freeway — just in time for the new school year

(Image: Raycom Media/File) (Image: Raycom Media/File)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The state will add a new freeway lane on Moanalua Freeway going west — from Halawa Interchange Red Hill to Aiea Heights Drive Overpass.

To add the lane, crews will adjust the width of freeway lanes, move a barricade and re-stripe.

State Transportation officials estimate the new lane will carry 2,200 vehicles per hour during peak afternoon drive, speeding up the slowdown that happens in that corridor.

The state said widening the highway to add a lane would cost $280 million. Adding a lane with the existing space will cost $4 million.

Work on the project is set to start June 5 and wrap up in August, just in time for the start of the new school year.

Crews will work on the project at night to minimize traffic disruption.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • News ExtrasMore>>

  • Special Reports

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Getting Out of Gridlock

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>

    Hawaii News Now examines the traffic trouble in our state and searches for solutions in our ongoing series of special reports.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly