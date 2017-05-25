Here's why the name of a new cat litter is being called 'offensive' to Hawaiians

It's not every day that cat litter gets people angry.

But then Fresh Step debuted its Hawaiian Aloha-scented cat litter — and people were not amused.

An online petition started Wednesday urges the product's makers, Clorox and Procter & Gamble, to scrap the product or rename it.

The petition, supported by nearly 200 people so far, says the product is "culturally insensitive" and "insulting."

The product's marketing slogan is a "luau for your litterbox."

And that, the petition says, "makes a mockery of Hawaiian tradition" and equates "luau with feline excrement."

The company has not yet publicly responded to the petition — and "Hawaiian Aloha" cat litter remains in a store near you.

