Elderly man plows truck into Honolulu McDonald's

(Image: Lorraine Suankum/Facebook) (Image: Lorraine Suankum/Facebook)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A 79-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition Thursday after crashing his truck into a Honolulu McDonald's.

The incident happened about 10:17 a.m. at the McDonald's at 1055 S. Beretania St.

Paramedics did not elaborate on the man's medical issues.

This story will be updated.

