Team Hawaii goes for Cadet World Team Trials

With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A 79-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition Thursday after crashing his truck into a Honolulu McDonald's.More >>
A 79-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition Thursday after crashing his truck into a Honolulu McDonald's.More >>