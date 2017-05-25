Team Hawaii goes for Cadet World Team Trials

Congratulations to the girls from Team Hawaii! They did very well this past weekend at the Cadet World Team Trials in Irving, Texas. The team is made up of girls from middle and high schools right here on Oahu. Several of them are now All-Americans.

Leilehua High student Kelani Corbett actually earned a spot on the Cadet World Team. That team takes on the very best wrestlers across the globe. Corbett is also the girls' reigning 155-pound state champion.

Congratulations to everyone on Team Hawaii!

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.