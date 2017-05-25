Tips and procedures to help treat asthma

May is Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. The number of people with asthma keeps increasing. Asthma affects more than 24.5 million Americans. More than 50 million Americans have all types of allergies – pollen, skin, latex and more. Recently, Hawaii has been dealing with more instances of vog, and the effects are felt more by those with asthma and other respiratory problems.

When a doctor is diagnosing a patient with asthmatic symptoms, they are also trying to determine what type of asthma the patient may have. These types include: Non-allergic asthma, Allergic asthma, Occupational asthma, and Exercise-induced asthma. Allergy testing is very important for people with allergic asthma so that they can identify their allergic triggers and avoid them, if possible.

While asthma cannot be cured, its symptoms can be controlled so that individuals can lead normal, active lives. For example, if the VOG count is high, it may be best to stay indoors in an air-conditioned environment. Environmental control measures can be instituted for asthmatics allergic to dust mites. Allergy shots also could be a treatment option to block specific allergy triggers.

Bronchial Thermoplasty is used to treat severe asthmatics who do not respond to aggressive asthma medication use, including corticosteroids. It’s the first non-drug device-based treatment for patients 18 years or older with severe asthma. During an asthma attack, the lining of the bronchial tubes swell, causing the airways to narrow and reduces the flow of air in and out of the lungs.

What this technique does is deliver controlled thermal energy to the airway wall to reduce the amount of excess smooth muscle tissue in the airways. With less smooth muscle, the airways constrict less, reducing the frequency and severity of asthma attacks and making breathing easier. Studies have shown this treatment can reduce severe asthma attacks for up to five years.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.