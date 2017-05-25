Billy V: Hot summer movies, Avatar Park opens, Star Wars celebrates 40th

Wonder Woman is the most anticipated movie of summer 2017 — so much so, that it's outpacing where Captain America: Civil War was at this point last year. Online ticket-seller Fandango counted more than 10,000 votes from April 27 to May 19. Fans are asked to pick the one movie they were most looking forward to seeing, and it was Wonder Woman in a rout. It?s the first time a female driven picture has won the award.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger and Avatar director James Cameron opened Pandora: World of Avatar at Walt Disney World in Florida on yesterday. Cameron called the event a “dream come true.” The director says he first conceived the world of Pandora in his sleep as a 19-year-old. The park — the largest expansion in the history of Disney’s Animal Kingdom — was inspired by that dream and the 2009 blockbuster Avatar. "Alpha Centauri Expeditions" invite you to hike the valley of Mo'ara, journey down a Pandoran river, and fly on a banshee on the "Flight of Passage." It officially opens on May 27, but VIP guests were treated to a special dedication ceremony. The next Avatar movie is scheduled to be released in 2020.

Hard to believe Star Wars is officially 40 years old today While George Lucas was still wondering IF his new movie would be a success, "Star Wars" debuted on May 25, 1977; It debuted on a small number of theaters on this date 40 years ago. Amazing how Star Wars has revolutionized so many aspects of filmmaking, and there are lines and crowds and fans that are still wanting more 40 years later.

