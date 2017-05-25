Former HPD officer sentenced for drug charges

A former Honolulu police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 60 days in prison for multiple drug charges.

Alan Ahn is accused of promoting cocaine, marijuana and other prescription pain killers.

Authorities raided his Waiola Street home in August 2015. His ex-girlfriend Tiffany Masunaga, also charged in the incident, has been free since posting bail in 2015.

