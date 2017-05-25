BWS repairing water main break in Makaha - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

BWS repairing water main break in Makaha

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
MAKAHA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Board of Water Supply is making repairs to a water main break Thursday in Makaha.

At least 18 homes are affected by the 8-inch water main break on Makau Street.

Makau Street is closed near Holt Street as crews make repairs.

A water wagon will be supplied for all affected customers.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly