Forecast: South swell, 'king tides' expected this afternoon

Expect frequent passing showers this morning, then considerable sunshine this afternoon.

High in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

This will be our last day for trade winds. Light and variable winds will take over Friday and give us sticky and less comfortable conditions through the holiday on Monday and beyond.

Volcanic haze will become evident, certainly by Sunday and remain until the middle of next week. Those with respiratory issues should take precautions.

Unusually high tides are expected this afternoon, and again Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons. Some coastal flooding is expected, especially along south shores where a new swell will roll in starting late tonight and push waves up beyond advisory levels. Late Friday, waves on the south side could be 6-10 feet.

Here are the wave heights for today: 2-4 feet north, south, and east. 1-3 feet west.

No weather advisories are in place, but the National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement warning of the king tides coinciding with large south surf creating the potential for coastal flooding.

- Dan Cooke

