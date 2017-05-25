'Bows look to send seniors off on high note in final home stand

For the final time this season the Rainbow Warrior baseball team will suit up and play in front of the home crowd in Manoa. For the 'Bows their final home stand is as much about snapping a 5 game losing streak as it is sending off their seniors on a high note - he only thing standing in their way? Are the Gauchos.

While UH has hit a bit of a rough patch in recent weeks, for UC Santa Barbara 2017 - that is the entire season - has been a bit of a rough patch. UCSB entered this season with high preseason expectations, they were picked to finish 2nd in the Big West preseason poll. But, regardless of this weekend's outcome, they'll finish below .500 for the season for the first time in 7 years.

Even considering the difficulties the Gauchos are facing, Hawaii isn't expecting to cruise through their final three games at the Les.



"You know last year we played them at their place and they were a really good team back then," said senior right-handed pitcher, Brendan Hornung. "So we're not really going in like we're going to take the series or anything. We're going to grind like any other team. We know what they can do. They know what we can do. So we're going to make some good pitches, some good hits," added Hornung.

Hawaii will also have to navigate the emotions of senior night and saying also to the Les, as their seven seniors are set to be honored. For Hornung, who will make his final start on Thursday against UCSB, added excitement is serving as motivation.

"A bunch of emotions will be flowing through. But, I think it'll be more exciting than anything playing my last time here at the Les," said Hornung. "Having my family here, it'll be pretty fun so. It's an exciting series."

The 'Bows will be on an adjusted schedule for their final series of the season. Game will run Thursday through Saturday, with Senior Night on Saturday night.

