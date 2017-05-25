Forget chocolate-covered mac nuts! Mauna Loa unveils new non-traditional flavors

Mauna Loa macadamia nuts now comes in two new flavors.

Adding to their popular island snack collection, the company officially announced Honey Sriracha and Mango Chipotle as the new mac nut flavors Wednesday.

The Honey Sriracha flavor blends sweet honey with the spicy kick of sriracha, while mango meets smoky chipotle in their second flavor debut.

The company says the new flavors are already on store shelves, exclusively in Hawaii at all major island retails.

Other popular flavors from the company include Maui Onion and Garlic, and chocolate covered mac nuts.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.