Waikiki hotels, lifeguards prepare for 'king tide' flood risks

Lifeguards and Hotels along Oahu's tourism hot spot are preparing for impacts from an incoming 'king tide' and south swell.

Elevated water levels are expected Thursday through Sunday. Peak water levels will happen around 5:07 P.M. on Friday, and 5:55 P.M. on Saturday, according a National Weather Service notice.

Hotel representatives and other Waikiki stakeholders showed up for a special briefing Wednesday to learn about this summer's king tides, and how they can prepare.

Sandbags were already blocking vulnerable parts of the Outrigger Reef as possible record high water levels could causing nuisance flooding.

"One of the areas that we're particularly concerned about, advising hotels to pay attention to, is many of the emergency generators are located in the basements, so were advising them to be prepared to protect them if needed," said Dolan Eversole of the University of Hawaii Sea Grant College Program.

The Hilton Hawaiian Village is making changes after having to cancel one of its Friday night fireworks shows during a king tide last month. The launch site this week will be elevated.

"This time we're all ready to go. We have our firework company that's going to set up on a platform. That should work very nicely. We weren't prepared for that last time," explained Jerry Gibson, area vice president Hilton Hawaii.

Lifeguards are expecting to be busy, especially with the Memorial Day weekend.

"We'll have our full complement of 17 mobile response units, our 8 rescue craft and all of our 42 towers around the island will be staffed," said Jim Howe, director of the Department of Emergency Services.

Authorities are warning people to avoid rocky ledges along coastlines to avoid being swept away. They're also urging families to keep a close eye on children playing on the sand. Ocean safety officials also want to make sure that people walking to offshore islands during low tide don't end up running into trouble once the water starts rising.

"Be alert for strong currents. With tides this high there's a lot of water moving around so there's an increased threat for rip currents," said John Bravender, NWS Acting Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

