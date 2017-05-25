Mapunapuna street floods as area prepares for 'king tide' effects

Scientists are warning that rising sea levels and a big south swell could lead to coastal flooding later this week during unusually high tides.

A street in Mapunapuna is already flooded as businesses prepare for effects from a king tide.

Water at the intersection of Ahua and Kilihau streets is making it difficult for cars to pass.

Some motorists driving through the area Wednesday evening chose to go through the large pond while others decided to go around it.

Wednesday's high tide of 2.3 feet came in around 3:30 p.m.

Flooding regularly occurs in Mapunapuna, and businesses say they have been preparing for the higher than normal tides.

Some began placing sandbags to block floodwaters, while others opted to wait, and watch sea levels.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution. Honolulu Police say road closures will be issued as necessary.

