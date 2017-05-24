Dept. of Ag deems Mililani Mauka neighborhood free of little fire ants

It’s been two years since invasive little fire ants infested a Mililani Mauka neighborhood, but state Department of Agriculture crews will return on Thursday to make sure they stay away. Since their detection in June 2014, the six-acre area, between Auina and Kopalani Streets, was treated eight times with pesticides and bait formulas in six-week intervals. The last treatment was done in May 2015, and so far, not a single ant has been detected. Surveys will continue for another...

It’s been two years since invasive little fire ants infested a Mililani Mauka neighborhood, but state Department of Agriculture crews will return on Thursday to make sure they stay away. Since their detection in June 2014, the six-acre area, between Auina and Kopalani Streets, was treated eight times with pesticides and bait formulas in six-week intervals. The last treatment was done in May 2015, and so far, not a single ant has been detected. Surveys will continue for another...

State crews to return to Mililani Mauka to survey for little fire ants

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture has declared a Mililani Mauka neighborhood free of little fire ants after a recent survey of the area.

Workers inspected 21 homes between Auina Street and Kopalani Street Wednesday, and found no evidence of the painful pests.

The stinging ants were first found in a six-acre spread in Mililani Mauka back in 2014. Since then, the state has monitored and treated the area with pesticides.

"Once it was determined that it was little fire ants we were dealing with, then we sent out crews to start putting out an insecticide that will control the ants and that was done on a fairly intensive every month or every other month until we no longer saw the little fire ants," John McHugh of the Department of Agriculture said.

Little fire ants are known for their painful stings and can also turn pets blind.

