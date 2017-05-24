Mayor wants to bolster affordable housing requirements for developers

Mayor Kirk Caldwell released his strategy to increase affordable housing on Oahu on Wednesday, packed with new regulations and incentives for developers.

But not everyone supports the plan.

The city said more than 24,000 housing units are needed to address Oahu's housing crisis.

The proposal establishes affordable housing requirements for most new private residential developments with 10 or more units, including subdivisions and substantial rehabilitation projects.

It also increases the amount of time those units are required to remain affordable on the market from 10 to 30 years.

One-time incentives for developers to create affordable units include fee and property tax waivers.

Caldwell's affordable housing plan would first be rolled out in Ala Moana, Downtown, and Chinatown, and then expanded Island wide over the next three years.

Housing consultant Ricky Cassiday said he's skeptical of the city's proposals.

"To date, I haven't seen anything in their studies that show it will increase our affordable housing stock and I'm not convinced this will help," he said. "For developers, rules add more risk and take away reward."

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.