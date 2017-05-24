Hawaii sues 3 automakers over sales of cars with defective airbags

The state is suing Japanese auto parts maker Takata, alleging it knew about a deadly airbag defect but failed to act to save lives.

Nearly three years after faulty airbags made by Takata prompted massive recalls around the nation, Honda says 26,000 affected vehicles in Hawaii are still unrepaired.

Some 26K Hawaii cars with airbags that could maim or kill still haven't been repaired

The state filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three automakers over their sales of vehicles with deadly airbag defects to Hawaii drivers.

In the suit, Hawaii alleges that Toyota, Nissan and Ford violated state consumer protection laws.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for car buyers, other relief, and civil penalties.

Last year, the state sued Honda and the Japanese auto parts maker responsible for the faulty airbags — Takata.

The new suit alleges that the automakers knew or should have known for more than a decade that the airbags installed in their cars could explode, potentially maiming or killing vehicle occupants.

The complaint further alleges that carmakers used ammonium nitrate propelled airbags because they were cheaper, even though the chemical is volatile and unpredictable.

That's especially true in hot and humid climates like Hawaii, the state said.

The suit last year is still ongoing, and a state court has rejected an effort to have it dismissed.

The use of Takata airbags have led to massive, nationwide recalls, and have also been linked to at least 10 deadly crashes in the United States.

Earlier this month, Honda said 26,000 of its vehicles with the defective airbags are still on Hawaii roads.

“Every company that markets and supplies goods to Hawaii consumers has a responsibility to be honest with consumers about the safety and the risks of their products," said Stephen Levins, executive director of the state Office of Consumer Protection, in a news release. "This is especially true where the goods they are selling are supposed to protect — not injure."

This story will be updated.

