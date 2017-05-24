Hawaii sues 3 automakers over sales of cars with defective airbags

Nearly three years after faulty airbags made by Takata prompted massive recalls around the nation, Honda says 26,000 affected vehicles in Hawaii are still unrepaired.More >>
Nearly three years after faulty airbags made by Takata prompted massive recalls around the nation, Honda says 26,000 affected vehicles in Hawaii are still unrepaired.More >>
The state is suing Japanese auto parts maker Takata, alleging it knew about a deadly airbag defect but failed to act to save lives.More >>
The state is suing Japanese auto parts maker Takata, alleging it knew about a deadly airbag defect but failed to act to save lives.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
It's graduation season!More >>
It's graduation season!More >>