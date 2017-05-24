Months after triple-stabbing on H-1 Freeway, edited video surfaces of apparent road rage incident

An edited video of what appears to be a road rage incident in the moments preceeding a triple-stabbing on the H-1 Freeway last year has surfaced.

The video was sent anonymously to Hawaii News Now on Wednesday morning by a sender using an email address that read 'mark.char.is.innocent@gmail.com.'

Mark Char has been in jail since last August, charged with three counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

The edited clip is just under two minutes long and appears to have been shot using multiple cameras that were mounted both in the front and the rear of Char's vehicle.

Court documents detailing the incident indicate Char is accused of taunting two of the victims, Jesther Marlang and Deion Anunciacion, as they drove down the H-1 Freeway. Both men were in a white Nissan sedan.

Char, court records allege, then hit their car with his vehicle after they had pulled off to the side of the highway near the Waikele exit.

Police say Char then pepper sprayed the men before going after them with a knife. Marlang was stabbed multiple times in the stomach; Anunciacion was stabbed in both arms. A by-stander who attempted to break up the fight was also stabbed.

The video sent to Hawaii News Now shows none of the described incidents. Instead, it simply appears to show Marlang tailgate Char's vehicle before cutting him off. The video is then cut to show two men fist-fighting on the side of the highway.

Char’s attorney, Shawn Luiz, says he had no idea the video existed until yesterday, when the YouTube link was brought to his attention.

Police and prosecutors are required to turn over all of their evidence to defense attorneys soon after their clients are charged, but Luiz says there’s no indication that a video existed in the police report. The attorney denied knowing where the video may have come from.

A criminal defense attorney who is not related to the case says the fact that a video is just now surfacing seems fishy.

“You’ve got the prosecutor, if he’s just seeing this video, going, 'Where the heck did this come from?" said William Harrison. "Who posted it and why was it posted at this time? Was it posted to influence the potential pool of jurors who may see this video?"

Harrison added with all that video equipment in the car, he’s surprised that it wasn’t taken into evidence by police.

“The car was confiscated by the police department and none of this has ever showed up. That makes it a little bit suspicious,” said Harrison.

After the stabbing, police say Char left the scene. Detectives later found him barricaded inside of his home, giving him plenty of time to have removed the GoPro cameras from his vehicle and download the video to another device.

After the stand-off, Char eventually surrendered to police. His trial is set to begin in October.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.