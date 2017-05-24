Victim in fatal Keaau crash was 71-year-old Hilo man

The man who died in a single-vehicle crash in the Keaau area Monday morning has been identified as a 71-year-old Hilo resident.

Officials say Ulysses Guillermo was merging from Highway 11 onto the Keaau Bypass Road at around 8 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Crews say they discovered the driver partially pinned in the vehicle. He was found unresponsive with a massive head injury and pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.