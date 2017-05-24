Turkish man behind in-flight scare returns to mainland for competency evaluation

A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.

Suspect in cockpit threat on Honolulu flight had been detained at LAX

Why was Anil Uskanli allowed on the American Airlines flight to Honolulu when he'd been behaving erratically for hours before boarding? American Airlines says it was never told Anil Uskanli was arrested by Los Angeles airport police and cited for a security breach.

Airline says it was never notified of Turkish man's arrest prior to flight

The 25-year-old Turkish national who was arrested Friday after a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight has been charged with interfering with flight crew members, a federal felony.

The 25-year-old Turkish national who arrested last week after a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight left Hawaii the same way he arrived — in handcuffs and escorted by federal agents.

Anil Uskanli returned to the mainland Wednesday for a court-ordered mental health evaluation.

He's accused of causing chaos on an American Airlines Flight 31 last Friday, when he was allegedly high and after spurring a separate security incident at Los Angeles International Airport.

On Wednesday, Hawaii News Now was able to see Uskanli and about two dozen prisoners being escorted to a waiting "con air" flight.

The motorcade bringing them was made up of deputy sheriffs and U.S. Marshals, and blocked busy intersections along Nimitz Highway.

For safety reasons, HNN is not disclosing further details of the security measures that were in place, but it's rare that a prisoner requiring transfer to a mainland facility can get a flight so soon after the judge's order.

Sources say that it just so happens that the "con air" flight was already scheduled to bring and then take back prisoners, so Uskanli was added to the list right after his hearing in federal court on Monday.

The kind of competency exam Uskanli requires cannot be done in Honolulu.

"He'll be examined to determine whether or not, with medication, he's competent to stand trial," said attorney Michael Green, who isn't affiliated with the case but was in court for Uskanli's hearing. "If they say he's not competent they'll put him in a mental institution, or at least a mental ward, to determine if he can later become competent."

Uskanli is charged with interfering with a flight crew.

A criminal complaint alleges he wrapped a blanket around his head on the flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu, then tried to shove his way toward the first class cabin and cockpit.

Four passengers and an off-duty law enforcement officer responded and took him back to his seat for the rest of the flight. The off-duty officer sat with Uskanli the rest of the way to Honolulu.

Uskanli's laptop also triggered a bomb scare, though no explosives were found on board.

Given the potential threat, the plane's captain lowered the plane's elevation to 5,000 feet, and two F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam were scrambled to escort the flight into Honolulu.

In the criminal complaint, the FBI said that during Uskanli's interrogation he admitted to having "terroristic thoughts" and he threatened to kill the other agent in the room.

The mental health evaluation is expected to take about a month, and court proceedings are expected to follow.

