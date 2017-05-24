Turkish man behind in-flight scare returns to mainland for competency evaluation

The 25-year-old Turkish national who was arrested Friday after a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight has been charged with interfering with flight crew members, a federal felony.More >>
The 25-year-old Turkish national who was arrested Friday after a mid-air security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight has been charged with interfering with flight crew members, a federal felony.More >>
Why was Anil Uskanli allowed on the American Airlines flight to Honolulu when he'd been behaving erratically for hours before boarding? American Airlines says it was never told Anil Uskanli was arrested by Los Angeles airport police and cited for a security breach.More >>
Why was Anil Uskanli allowed on the American Airlines flight to Honolulu when he'd been behaving erratically for hours before boarding? American Airlines says it was never told Anil Uskanli was arrested by Los Angeles airport police and cited for a security breach.More >>
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.More >>
A Turkish man on board a Honolulu-bound flight tried to break into the cockpit Friday before being subdued by passengers and flight crew, who used duct tape, pillows and blankets to make sure he couldn't get out of his seat.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
A man was arrested on Friday after causing a security scare on board a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
It's graduation season!More >>
It's graduation season!More >>