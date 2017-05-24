Investigators: Arizona Memorial employee took improper gifts - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Investigators: Arizona Memorial employee took improper gifts

(Image: WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument/Facebook) (Image: WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument/Facebook)

By AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - U.S. Department of Interior investigators say a National Park Service employee at the USS Arizona Memorial accepted gifts from tour operators in violation of ethics regulations.

The department's inspector general said in a report summary Wednesday the gifts included a $50 jacket and golf course green fees valued at about $85.

The report says the U.S. Attorney's Office in Hawaii declined to prosecute.

Investigators launched their probe after hearing a Park Service employee may have had improper relationships with tour operators to whom he distributed memorial tickets.

The memorial straddles a battleship that sank in Pearl Harbor during the 1941 Japanese bombing.

People ride boats to the memorial from a visitors' center. Demand often exceeds the 4,350 boat tickets available each day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly