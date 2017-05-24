Investigators: Arizona Memorial employee took improper gifts

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - U.S. Department of Interior investigators say a National Park Service employee at the USS Arizona Memorial accepted gifts from tour operators in violation of ethics regulations.

The department's inspector general said in a report summary Wednesday the gifts included a $50 jacket and golf course green fees valued at about $85.

The report says the U.S. Attorney's Office in Hawaii declined to prosecute.

Investigators launched their probe after hearing a Park Service employee may have had improper relationships with tour operators to whom he distributed memorial tickets.

The memorial straddles a battleship that sank in Pearl Harbor during the 1941 Japanese bombing.

People ride boats to the memorial from a visitors' center. Demand often exceeds the 4,350 boat tickets available each day.

