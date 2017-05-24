Dream Expert: Time flys, differences between men and women dreaming

Although time may be a constant, it feels like it goes faster as we get older. The trials, tribulations, and responsibilities of life seem to pile on to our daily schedules as our own personal free time dwindles.
Our dream expert Paul Unkrur not only examines a dream that could be telling us to be aware of how fast time may move in our lives and to pay attention to the important things in life, but also takes a look at the differences between the way men and women dream.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.