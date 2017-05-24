World Champion Angela Lee Compares "The One Championship" to UFC

Mililani girl and MMA world champion Angela Lee is in Singapore right now.

She defends her world title in "the One Championship" this Friday.

We went to catch up with her at United MMA in Waipio before she left.

When we got there Angela was sparring with her 13-year-old sister.

She says everyone trains in this family.

"When I say I come from a family of mixed martial artists, people don't really understand," Angela says. "but once you get to know my family you'll see how it all works."

Angela is the oldest of 4 children.

Mom and Dad, Ken and Jewelz are former competitors and serve as the family coaches.

But Angela says the most important lessons come from Mom who taught her to be an independent woman.

"Raising me and my other siblings and working and teaching, helping my dad run the businesses and her personality is very strong, headstrong sometimes," Angela says looking at her mom. "And I think that more women should have that mentality."

Her brother Christian Lee also competes internationally in "The One Championship."

When either of them fights the whole family travels.

Just last month they flew out to the Philippines.

And twice so far Angela and Christian have competed on the same card.

"I can't imagine for my dad having to coach 2 fighters that night," she says reflecting on the experience. "And they're his kids, right? But how I look at it, it's double the energy and like Chrsitian said, it's a lot of positive energy on fight night. We have the support of our whole family that surrounds us And knowing that Christian's super focused for his fight and I'm super focused for my fight and kinda just channel that and we've done really well so far."

Angela is undefeated...and won the Atomweight World Title on May 6, 2016.

She was so excited she celebrated with a tatoo of a watch marking the exact moment she earned the belt 11:17 p-m.

"I wanted to make it cool looking so I got a lotus over here," she says as she points down toward the ink on her forearm. "The actual watch is a pocket watch and then some peonies wrapped around."

If you haven't heard of The One Championship, it's because the UFC is admittedly a bigger brand in the U.S.

The One Championship is huge in Asia and Canada.

Angela says she has no plans to switch affiliation/organizations.

"I really wish, if they broadcasted One Championship fights on the tv just like they did UFC fights, people would kinda change the mentality that the UFC is the top, the end-all-be-all because One is really exciting spectacle and the fighting caliber...you just have to see it," says Angela.

She is open to the idea of a "superfight" ...which could pit her against a UFC champ.

But for now she's training hard...and enjoying the opportunities that come with stardom.

In fact, she was brought in to help with the choreography for Netflix's Series "Iron Fist," and to be honest who knows what's coming next.

But whatever challenge she decides to take on you know her family will be right there with her.

