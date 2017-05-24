Billy V: 'The Voice' winner, Top Gun 2, 'The Islands' audition - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Season 12 of 'The Voice' has wrapped up with Chris Blue of Team Alicia taking the grand prize. 

The Top Gun sequel has been sitting idle on the deck for many years — but it's now ready for take-off.

The upcoming movie "The Islands" is looking for someone to play "King Kamehameha" and the film producers say they are only looking for actors who have Native Hawaiian blood.

