Billy V: 'The Voice' winner, Top Gun 2, 'The Islands' audition

Season 12 of 'The Voice' has wrapped up with Chris Blue of Team Alicia taking the grand prize.
The Top Gun sequel has been sitting idle on the deck for many years — but it's now ready for take-off.
The upcoming movie "The Islands" is looking for someone to play "King Kamehameha" and the film producers say they are only looking for actors who have Native Hawaiian blood.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.