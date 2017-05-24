HPD: Man arrested after fatally stabbing wife

A 41-year-old man was arrested for second-degree murder on Tuesday night for fatally stabbing his wife, according to Honolulu police.

The incident happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. at an apartment on Young St.

The 42-year-old woman had multiple stab wounds, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Police said the victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The suspect remains in custody Wednesday morning . Charges are pending.

Authorities said they are trying to obtain a search warrant to inspect the suspect's home because the murder weapon has not been recovered yet.

This story will be updated.

