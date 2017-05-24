Paramedics are stretched to the limit — and there's little relief in sight

“Thank you to the EMS, you know the first responders, they do a great job day in and day out,” said Danny Tengan.

“Thank you to the EMS, you know the first responders, they do a great job day in and day out,” said Danny Tengan.

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians are stretched to the limit on Oahu, with too few ambulance units and too many calls.

It's National Emergency Medical Services Week, and the theme this year is "EMS Strong: Always In Service."

But paramedics say another theme could be -- "EMS: Stretched to the breaking point."

"They work 12-hour shifts, its not unusual for the town units to run 16 to 20 calls. That's more than a call an hour. And the national standard, we are way over the national standard." EMS Chief Dean Nakano said.

Nakano said Hawaii's call rate per hour is well above the national average of 1 call every two hours.

Last year, paramedics got 108,000 calls to 911, but many are from "hyper-users" -- people who call repeatedly for minor maladies.

"There's a list of 300 hyper-users and they can call anywhere from once a day to five times per week," Nakano said. "They need help, no doubt they need help, but they do tax our system."

And so far this year, EMS has had nearly 5,000 more calls compared to the same time last year.

"Our crews are being inundated with 911 calls," Nakano said.

The increases in calls could be linked to the state's homeless population, along with a growing number of seniors in the islands.

State Sen. Josh Green said solutions to the problem could include taking non-emergency patients to facilities other than ERs. He also wants crews to be able to do more treatment in the field.

"All of those things have to be done because we've seen this gigantic surge in our chronic homeless population and the facilities just can't sustain it," Green said. "They're overwhelmed by the need."

Nakano said with Oahu's population now nearing a million people, his department could easily use 80 ambulances, far more than the 20 it has.

The job is high stress and has a demanding schedule, but for paramedics and emergency medical technicians, it's worth it.

"Oh, absolutely rewarding. We all got into this still just to help people and make a difference," said Paramedic Supervisor Marie Hathaway Yoshioka.

"I think this is a great career for anybody who has a strong stomach, a strong constitution, and you do a fair amount of physical work, but it's extremely rewarding because you're helping people all day long."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.