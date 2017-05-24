Oahu man thanks paramedics for ‘second life’ after near-fatal pickleball game

After an Oahu man's heart stopped beating in 2016, he's lucky to be alive and thanking those who saved him.

“Thank you to the EMS, you know the first responders, they do a great job day in and day out,” Danny Tengan said.

Two paramedics saved his live a year ago while Tengan's heart stopped during a game of pickleball at Koko Head District Park.

Parks and Rec employee Brittany Balanay, pickleball player Bert Matsuoka and responding paramedics Teresa Allen and Casey Nichols immediately jumped into action.

Balanay placed a defibrillator on Tengan and shocked him while Matsuoka performed CPR.

Their heroic efforts stabilized Tengan's heart, giving him a chance at survival.

Enroute to the hospital the two paramedics restored Matsuoka's pulse.

Tengan was reunited with the first responders Monday as part of National Emergency Services Week.

“I have a lot of people to thank that I have a second life,” said Tengan.

And with that second life Tengan said, “I can play more pickleball.”

