UH researcher develops app to lower abdominal fat, focus group applicants wanted

By: Victoria Cuba and Pono Suganuma

HNN Summer Interns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers from the University of Hawaii Cancer Center developed a free phone app to help users decrease abdominal fat.

The “Tada: Technology Assisted Dietary Assessment” app monitors the diet and exercise regimen of its user. Users can send photos of their food to researchers, who then estimate the amount of energy consumed and monitor whether participants are following a prescribed diet.

“What we’re really zeroing in on is the body fat that distributes around a person’s inner abdominal area,” said Dr. Carol Boushey, Study Nutrition Director at UH Cancer Center. “This has been shown to be detrimental to a person’s health.”

Abdominal fat can increase a person’s risk of diabetes, heart disease and a number of cancers, such as colon, liver, pancreas and breast.

A 12-week study is being conducted to test the app on how well it works on users, and researchers want to focus on a specific ethnic group.

The “Health, Diet and Lifestyle” study targets those of Japanese, Chinese and Korean descent. Dr. Loic Le Marchand, lead researcher of the study, said Asians tend to accumulate more fat in their abdomen than other ethnicities.

Twenty-five men and women have signed up to participate in the study. The study hopes to recruit up to 50 people by the end of May.

The app will only be available to participants during the time of study.

Interested applicants can click here for more details.

